Olympics: Tokyo Games athletes to be exempted from virus entry bans

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government has decided to set up a system to exempt athletes competing at next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from entry restrictions currently placed on 159 countries and regions due to the novel coronavirus that forced the games' postponement, sources familiar with the matter said Friday, Kyodo reports.

The athletes will be expected to monitor their own health and test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of leaving their own country. They will be tested again upon entering Japan, and will have their movements monitored and restricted after arrival.

The local organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government are expected to reach an agreement on establishing the system at their next meeting on Wednesday.

After imposing heavy restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan has begun easing conditions for business travelers from a number of countries.

The government is looking at a similar system for athletes at the games next summer.

Athletes will be able to practice or compete in the 14-day quarantine period after arrival, but their movements will be limited to accommodations and venues specific to training and competing in their specific sports, in accordance with travel plans submitted to authorities in advance.