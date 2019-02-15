Olympics: Tokyo Games eye sharp rise in opening, closing ceremony budget

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games on Friday increased the budget for the opening and closing ceremonies roughly 43 percent to 13 billion yen ($117 million).

The organizing committee's board of directors, having decided on the principle plans for the ceremonies, determined the 9.1 billion yen rough estimate generated at the time of Tokyo's bid would not be enough, Kyodo News reports.

With the Tokyo Games already facing tough financial choices, the organizers decided to keep the budget for the ceremonies smaller than that for the 2012 London Olympics ($144 million) and the 2024 Paris Games ($134 million).



