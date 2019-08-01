Olympics: Tokyo Games organizers reveal boxing schedule

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday revealed the competition schedule for boxing, which recently gained approval to be included at the games after the sport's governing body was stripped of its role.

Boxing willbe held between July 25 and Aug. 9, 2020, at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. TheOlympics will feature five weight categories for women and eight for men, KyodoNews reports.

With theconfirmation of the boxing schedule, the organizers have finalized allcompetition dates for next year's Summer Games, which take place from July 24to Aug. 9.

TheInternational Olympic Committee last month resolved to keep the sport on theprogram after deciding to strip the International Boxing Association of itsright to oversee the sport in Tokyo due to unresolved governance issues.

IOC memberand International Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanabe has beenappointed to head a special task force to organize the boxing qualifiers andthe Tokyo competition.