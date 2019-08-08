Olympics: Tokyo Games premium tickets to sell for up to 6 mil. yen

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said Wednesday it will sell premium ticket packages including upscale food service and admission to the opening and closing ceremonies, with a top price tag of 6.35 million yen ($60,000), Yonhap reports.

The organizers expect to start accepting applicationsfor the pricy «official hospitality packages» late this month. Thepackages are divided into five categories, depending on the number of ticketsincluded and the popularity of the events. In the most comprehensive bundle,ticketholders will receive admission to 11 Olympic competitions includingmuch-anticipated athletics finals like the men's 100m and 400m relay.

Guests with hospitality tickets will be seated in aluxurious lounge with food service while observing the games. One of the fivepackages includes only premium tickets to the opening and closing ceremoniesfor 1.8 million yen.

Roughly 5.12 million Japanese residents purchasedtickets in the first phase of ticket sales for next year's Tokyo Olympics,which run from July 24 to Aug. 9.