Olympics: Weather watchers record 30 C temps at marathon start

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The temperature near the new National Stadium located in central Tokyo, where the Olympic marathon will start and finish, hit 30 C (86 F) at 6 a.m. on Friday, Japan-based weather service provider Weathernews said.

Withexactly one year to go until the 2020 Olympic women's marathon, which starts at6 a.m., the Weathernews team measured the temperature along the route, stoppingtheir vehicle every 5 kilometers to take readings, Kyodo News reports.

In addition to the sweltering heat, they alsomeasured humidity levels of more than 70 percent as of 6 a.m.

«There were some thin clouds. Once you're exposed to direct sunlight the temperature will feel different,» said Kazuo Asada, who runs the sports meteorology team at Weathernews and is also a member of the science committee at the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

The statistical data they collected will be used to plan measures to safeguard runners against heat-related illnesses.

The women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, and the men's marathon at the same time on Aug. 9.

Originally, the start time was set for 7:30, which was then revised to 7 a.m. before it was moved again to counter the possible health risks to athletes, spectators and workers.





