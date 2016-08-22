Olzhas Khudaibergenov became Chairman of Made in Kazakhstan Association

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Olzhas Khudaibergenov has been appointed today as Chairman of Made in Kazakhstan Association of Commodity Producers and Entrepreneurs, the press service of the JSC National Agency for Local Content Development informed.

At a ceremony of appointment, Khudaibergenov thanked the attendees for the support and trust in him. He said that the organization would be actively cooperating with the governmental structures, Parliament and Atameken Chamber in the nearest future.

According to him, a part of the problems of the Association members could be eliminated with the establishment of a mutually beneficial cooperation such as mutual discounts and support in various issues,.

“We propose to establish partnership relations between the members of the Association and major enterprises of Kazakhstan. Besides, we plan to launch Madein.kz project to promote the goods produced by our members,” Khudaibergenov noted.

“Our measures are a result of the activities held under Made in Kazakhstan campaign which was initiated by the President on the Industrialization Day,” he added.

Made in Kazakhstan Association of Commodity Producers and Entrepreneurs was founded last December after the Kazakh President ordered to launch a nationwide campaign to support domestic producers. Today, the Association unites 150 domestic commodity producers in various sectors of economy.