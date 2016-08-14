Olzhas Sattibayev: I was nervous during my first ever Olympic fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Olzhas Sattibayev who reached the Round 16 at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has shared his impressions after the fight against a Puerto Rican opponent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This is my first fight at the Olympic Games and at first it was difficult. I was nervous, but in the second round I got my act together. I think my next fights won't be that difficult," Sattibayev commented on the fight against Puerto Rican boxer Jesus Jeyvier Cintron in the Men's Fly (52kg) category.



"I think my opponent did everything to win. I realized that I have to be ready for every fight," the Kazakhstani athlete added.



Sattibayev will face off with Azerbaijani Elvin Mamishzada in the next fight.



Recall that three Kazakhstani boxers Berik Abdrakhmanov, Birzhan Zhakypov and Abylaikhan Zhussupov crashed out of the Rio Olympics.