Olzhas Suleimenov and his spouse tested positive for COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Olzhas Suleimenov, aged 84, and his spouse were tested positive for COVID-19. They have been treated for mild symptoms of the novel infection at the hospital in Almaty since January 5, the city healthcare department reports.

They are expected to leave the hospital on January 15 as they feel better to treat further at home.

Olzhas Suleimenov is the Kazakh poet, writer, literary scholar, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, People’s Writer of Kazakh SSR, public and political figure of Kazakhstan, diplomat.