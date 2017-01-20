  • kz
    Olzhas Suleimenov: Astana process is a big step towards peace

    17:58, 20 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prominent public activist Olzhas Suleimenov has shared his view on the oncoming Astana meeting on regulation of the Syrian crisis.    

    In his opinion, Astana process is a big step towards establishment of peace. "Kazakhstan has been expressing  its peacekeeping activity throughout a long period of time and the oncoming event may strengthen the intentions of the country and demonstrate certain results," he says. 

     

    “Kazakhstan’s active political activity at the global arena enabled Astana to be a platform for such a large-scale event which will raise it to the next level of recognition in the world. I hope that they [participants - editor] will come to a consensus and find appropriate solutions which will satisfy the entire world, not only in Syria and in the Middle East,” adds Olzhas Suleimenov.  

    Politics Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Commentaries
