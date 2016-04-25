Olzhas Suleimenov awarded title of Honorable Doctor of Nizami Literature University (PHOTOS)

BAKU. KAZINFORM The National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan has held an official meeting and ceremony of awarding the title of Honorable Doctor of the Nizami Literature Institute to famous Kazakh writer, public and political figure and diplomat Olzhas Suleimenov.

Those attending the ceremony were Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev, Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences Isa Akber oglu Habibbayli, Deputy of the Azerbaijan Parliament Nizami Jafarov, Rector of the Baku State University Abel Magerramov and representatives of science and intelligentsia of Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences Isa Akber oglu Habibbayli, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev and Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov informed the Azerbaijan community of O.Suleimenov’s achievements in world literature and contribution to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Azeri fraternal relations.

The event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and Academy of Sciences of this country.

O.Suleimenov and G. Mutanov came to Baku for the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Recall that approximately 2000 guests are expected to join the forum. Among them are the heads of state and government of the UN member countries, political leaders, representatives of international and regional organizations, private sector, art, media, donor organizations and funds, partner structures.

The three-day forum which will be held under the slogan “Co-existence in Inclusive Societies: Challenge and Goal” provide for meetings of high-ranking officials and organizations of about 30 sessions.

