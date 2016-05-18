Olzhas Suleimenov bright example for intellectual elite, youth - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received public figure Olzhas Suleimenov in the Akorda presidential residence today.

According to the Akorda's press service, President Nazarbayev congratulated Olzhas Suleimenov on his 80th anniversary and stressed he is an outstanding representative of national intellectual elite.

"The true intellectual is not only a well-educated person, it is also someone who serves as moral compass by preserving the unity of the nation and the power of the country. You've spearheaded the Nevada-Semey movement and helped shut down the Semipalatinsk test site. Nowadays you are a bright example for our intellectual elite and youth," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President awarded Olzhas Suleimenov with "Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri" Golden Star for his special contribution to the development of national literature and his public work aimed at strengthening of peace and accord.

President Nazarbayev wished Suleimenov good health, happiness and further success.

Olzhas Suleimenov, in turn, thanked the Kazakh leader for the award and said he had always kept in mind the wellbeing of the people and the country when he wrote something.

