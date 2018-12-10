Olzhas Suleimenov now heads Center for Rapprochement of Cultures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Suleimenov, a world-renowned Kazakh poet, writer, and anti-nuclear activist, has become the Director of the Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly personally introduced Olzhas Suleimenov to the staff of the Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures based in a historic building in Almaty.

"Making a speech at UNESCO 5 years ago, Olzhas Omaruly came up with the idea of bringing cultures together. This was a crucial step for the rapprochement of cultures. Then, a special program was adopted at the UN General Assembly at the initiative of UNESCO. I would like to thank you, Olzhas Omaruly, for agreeing to head this research center. Three years ago, we, together with Academy member Karl Baipakov, created this center to establish cooperation with such international organizations as UNESCO," the minister noted.

Having assumed the office, Olzhas Suleimenov spoke about about his appointment.

"I've been dealing with this subject matter for many years. The fact that the Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures was organized and operates in Kazakhstan is very important for me. The authors of the idea were Kazakhstanis. The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to UNESCO brought this proposal through the General Conference of UNESCO, and the UN General Assembly approved it," said Olzhas Suleimenov.



Earlier, the center was headed by Karl Baipakov, a prominent archaeologist who recently died in the 78th year.

The Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures State Museum was established in 2016. Its main activities are the identification, collection, acquisition, storage, and promotion of historical and cultural heritage, educational activities and applied, design, exploratory and scientific research aimed at preserving the national heritage including objects of cultural heritage of the Republic of Kazakhstan.