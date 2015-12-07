Olzhas Suleimenov’s book “The Language of Writing” published in Italian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh writer Olzhas Sulemenov's book "The Language of Writing" was published in Italian, 24.kz informs.

The author presented his book at the annual book fair in Rome which brings together hundreds of publishers and writers. He told that he had started writing his book 17 years ago in Rome, when he was serving as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy. The book gives an answer to the question "What did appear the first – a word or a symbol." In 1988 “The Language of Writing” was published in Russian.

According to the author, linguistics has been his hobby. "The book narrates both about the history of the Etruscan people and the history of the word in relation to writing,” said he.