Oman eases visa requirements for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anuar Zhainakov, the Head of the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared on Facebook the information from Kazakh Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Yerzhan Mukash that the country decided to relax visa requirements for the citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"The Government of the Sultanate of Oman has decided to relax the visa requirements for the citizens of Kazakhstan. From now on, the Kazakh nationals who have visas or residence permits of the UK, the U.S., Canada, Australia, or the Schengen Area countries, can get an Omani tourist visa without any invitation for up to 30 days. The main requirement is the availability of a return ticket and confirmation of the hotel reservation," he said.