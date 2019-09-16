Oman keen on increasing import of cereals and meat products from Kazakhstan

MASQAT. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Najmedin Muhametali had a meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of Oman Hamad al Aufi, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in agriculture and noted intensification of partnership between the agricultural companies of Kazakhstan and Oman. The Omani side expressed interest in increasing imports including cereals and meat products, as well as export of seafood. In order to intensify bilateral cooperation, the Omani side proposed to exchange visits of the ministers of agriculture.

The sides had a constructive exchange of views on the provision of logistics to increase the supply of agricultural products. In particular, the sides emphasized the role of the Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran railway line, as well as the International Transit Transport Corridor (Ashgabat Agreement), to which Iran, Kazakhstan, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are parties. The need to intensify the joint efforts to develop transport links was stressed as well.