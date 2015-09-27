Oman to become new gate for Iran’s gas exports

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The opportunity provided through LNG for the export of Iran's gas to long distance destinations in Europe and East Asia has motivated Iran to export gas through Oman with great speed in order not to lag behind the rivals.

In the LNG installations, the natural gas is turned into liquid at the minus 162 degrees and is pressed as such that each 600 units of the gas volume will be turned into one LNG volume and on this basis a giant volume of the pressed gas can be exported through special vessels.

So far the three Persian, Iran and Pars LNG projects have been defined in Iran but major part of their operation has been stopped due to the sanctions but Iran LNG project has made about 50% progress and it is expected that with the removal of sanctions the required equipment will be purchase and installed.

Currently LNG accounts for about 30% of world gas trade and this industry is under constant progress and Iran with an aim of strengthening its presence in the market is looking for LNG export.

Iran with 33.7 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves is among major gas rich countries of the world and it is predicted that in the next 200 years it can take advantage of this blessing.

With the stoppage in Iran's LNG projects, the solution looked for by the oil industry officials for entering into the world market was based on using capacities of Oman as such that Iran's gas will be transferred to this country and turned into LNG and in the final step will be exported to long distance destinations in East Asia and Europe.

Based on the 2013 agreement between the two countries, it is expected that for a period of 15 years 28 million cubic meters of Iran's gas will be exported to Oman through an underwater pipeline in the Persian Gulf.

It is expected that the pipeline will be constructed in a period of about 30 months and transfer of Iran's gas will begin.

Alireza Kameli, Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company, says currently about 23% of the capacity of LNG production of Oman remains unused and it is expected that Iran uses this vacant capacity for evaluation and sale of LNG and instead pays Oman the commissioning cost for turning gas into LNG.

Source: IRNA