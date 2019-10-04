Oman to exempt citizens of Kazakhstan from visas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Najmedin Muhametali met with Minister of Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman Ahmed Al Mahrizi for discussing the current state and prospects of tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh Diplomat dwelt on the introduction of a visa-free regime in Kazakhstan for Omani citizens for up to 30 days beginning from 30 September, 2019. He expressed confidence that such a step will not only strengthen relations in the tourism sector, but will also contribute to further expansion of trade, economic cooperation and partnership. He noted that Kazakhstan expects similar steps from the Omani side.

In turn, Ahmed Al Mahrizi highly appreciated the decision of Kazakhsta and expressed gratitude and noted the need for similar measures from the Omani side. He emphasized that the procedure for issuing visas to Oman will also be facilitated for citizens of Kazakhstan. As the first step, the Omani side will provide the opportunity to obtain electronic visas to citizens of Kazakhstan, and in the nearest future the nationals of Kazakhstan will be able to obtain visas at airports and other border points of Oman (like citizens of the United States and other developed Western countries).

Ahmed Al-Mahrizi noted the tourism potential of our country and expressed confidence that such a step from the Kazakh side will lead to a sharp increase in the number of Omani tourists in Kazakhstan. The parties also expressed hope for the opening of a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Oman in the nearest future, and agreed to take appropriate measures in this area.