Ombudsman A. Shakirov reported President on work conducted in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ombudsman Askar Shakirov delivered a report on the work conducted in 2015, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The report included the analysis of the situation regarding human rights in the country including the analysis of the complaints submitted by people, projects on protection of the rights, monitoring in the regions and the information of the state bodies, non-governmental and international organizations.

The report stressed the relevant problems in the sphere of human rights in Kazakhstan and it also featured measures on addressing those problems.

In particular, the Ombudsman received 1340 addresses regarding protection of human rights. They were mainly from Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

People mostly complained of the violation of their rights by the law-enforcement agencies, decisions of the courts, penitentiary bodies and of violations of the public administration. The implemented now National Plan "100 specific steps" is also aimed at addressing such problems.

18.9% of the complaints were proved to be the facts of violation of human rights.

Besides, 528 monitoring visits were paid to penitentiary institutions, temporary detention facilities, special education institutions, etc. within the framework of the national preventive mechanism, which the Ombudsman is in charge of. The administrations of all the institutions were given recommendations on improving the incarceration conditions.

The Institute of Ombudsman took part in 212 national and 53 international events in 2015. The institute itself organized and held 12 events in 7 regions of the country.

The Institute of Ombudsman also cooperated with the main global and regional organizations in the sphere of human rights and colleagues from foreign countries including the UN, UNICEF, OSCE, EU, European Council and many others in 2015. The Ombudsman met with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, International Migration Organization, Committee on the Rights of the Child of the UN, OIC, human rights institutions of the Netherlands, UAE, Great Britain, Russia, etc.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave some specific instructions to the Ombudsman.