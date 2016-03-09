Ombudsman and Head of OSCE/ODIHR Mission discussed issues of elections to Majilis of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov met with head of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission in Kazakhstan Boris Frlec.

The sides discussed the issues of holding of the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 20, ensuring of equality of parties, observance of election rights of the people with accordance with the national law and international standards and the mandate of the human rights institution on consideration of corresponding complaints.

The Ombudsman familiarized the guests with the work of his institution in the sphere of consideration of the people's addresses regarding ensuring their election rights.

"The right to elect and to be elected is one of the key rights for functioning of the civil state. The Human Rights Protection Institution has the right to consider complaints of people in this sphere and in cooperation with interested bodies and election commissions to take the necessary measures. However, there was no complaint about any violations during the presidential elections in 2015," A. Shakirov said.

B. Frelc familiarized with the mandate of the Ombudsman in the sphere of ensuring the rights of the people and noted that he was an important institute making the country's functioning system whole.