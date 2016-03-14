Ombudsman, new head of OSCE Office programs in Kazakhstan discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) in the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov has met with the newly appointed head of the OSCE Office programs in Kazakhstan, Ambassador György Szabó.

During the meeting the parties have discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation including the improvement of national human rights mechanisms, institutional strengthening of the Ombudsman, and development of laws and practices of public bodies.



A. Shakirov said that the joint work has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of security and promotion of human rights mechanisms in the country. In particular, in 2015, there was implemented a number of projects and other activities in the field of monitoring of closed institutions. There were held presentations of the Ombudsman's annual report and the consolidated report of the National Preventive Mechanism against Torture.



Ambassador György Szabó praised the work of the Ombudsman institution commending its role as the mechanism for the promotion of human rights, as well as the mediator between the government and civil society.