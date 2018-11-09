Omsk to host Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in 2019

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum has been held in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum has been held annually over 15 years in the cities of Kazakhstan and Russia. Next year, it will be hosted by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the forum in Omsk.

Thanking President Nursultan Nazarbayev and all the forum participants for the active collaborative work, Vladimir Putin said: "Next year, it is Russia's turn to host the bilateral interregional forum. I would like to invite you to gather in the Siberian city of Omsk.".

The President of Kazakhstan supported the proposal of the Russian counterpart.

The theme of this year's forum was "New approaches and trends in the development of tourism in Kazakhstan and Russia".



It should be mentioned that the President of the Russian Federation said that tourism is an 'important and promising' area of cooperation.

"A variety of new attractive resorts, recreation, and health zones, which in the future will become centers for the formation of tourism clusters, are being created in our country. This will undoubtedly bring tangible benefits to the regions, including those bordering Kazakhstan," Putin said.

He added that nearly 3.6 million Kazakhstanis annually visit Russia, while the number of Russian nationals visiting Kazakhstan is around 3 million. According to Vladimir Putin, the indicators will continue increasing if the regions develop new types of tourism which are gaining popularity.