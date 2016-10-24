On Oct 5, 1992 N.Nazarbayev delivered his first speech at UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda has shared a video of the first speech by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the UN.

On October 24, the UN marks the entry into force in 1945 of its Charter. Since 1948, this date has been marked as the UN Day.

On October 5, 1992, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered his first speech from the UN rostrum.

In his speech, the Kazakh Leader initiated to establish the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in order to create an Asian-wide dialogue platform which would solve the key regional problems and would develop cooperation among the member countries.

“The speech by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev at the 47th session of the UN General Assembly outlined the principles of participation of independent Kazakhstan in the activity of this international organization and the vision of the UN’s role in the modern world. The President’s speech and his foreign policy initiatives were accepted as a serious bid of the young state to step in the global political arena and helped promote his recognition in the UN.

The Republic of Kazakhstan could demonstrate itself as a worthy and equal member of the global community and climb up to the level of the big foreign policy initiatives, the biggest and most promising of which is idea of establishment of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia,” the press service of Akorda posted in Facebook.



