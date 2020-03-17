On restriction on entry to and exit from Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Due to the introduction of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan starting from 08.00 am on March 16, 2020, the following measures will be taken:

1. During the state of emergency, a restriction will be introduced on entry and exit through the state border for the citizens of Kazakhstan and foreign states, with the exception of:

-citizens of Kazakhstan who previously left the country – upon their return to Kazakhstan;

-citizens of Kazakhstan traveling abroad for treatment – upon presentation of supporting documents of healthcare institutions;

-foreigners who previously entered Kazakhstan ¬– for their departure from Kazakhstan;

staff of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan and foreign states and members of their families, as well as members of delegations of foreign states and international organizations traveling to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

-members of train, locomotive, aircraft and sea crews;

-service personnel of foreign cross-border facilities on the territory of Kazakhstan and service personnel of Kazakh cross-border facilities on the territory of neighboring states;

-foreign passengers traveling on transit passenger trains – if they left and were en route before restrictions came into force (until 08.00 on March 16, 2020);

-foreigners (stateless persons), holders of Kazakh residence permits;

-foreigners who are family members of citizens of Kazakhstan (subject to confirmation of kinship – spouses, parents and children).





2. Passing to be suspended for local residents through the border-crossing points on the Kazakh-Russian state border operating in accordance with the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the crossing of the Kazakh-Russian state border by residents of border territories of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, with the exception of cases of emergency medical assistance to citizens of the parties to the Agreement.





Cross-border facilities - railways, highways, pipelines, power lines, cables, bridges, dams, water gates, water channels and other facilities crossing the state border, as well as objects of one of the parties located within the border territory (border zone), on the territory of the other party;





Source: mfa.gov.kz