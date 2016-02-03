Onboard footage of Somali plane explosion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday morning, a Daallo Airlines flight sustained an onboard explosion shortly after departure, leaving a gaping hole in the plane's fuselage, and forcing pilots to make an emergency landing in Mogadishu.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Two people were injured during evacuation procedures, and authorities in the nearby town of Balad said the body of an elderly man had been discovered who may have fallen from the aircraft.

Source: Sputniknews.com