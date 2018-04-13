One book can change one's fate - expert on translation of world's bestsellers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Radik Temirgaliyev, expert of the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IWEP) under the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, shared his thoughts on translation of the world's best textbooks into Kazakh.

"The translation of the world's best textbooks into the Kazakh language, in my opinion, is one of the most important projects implemented within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program. The level of English language proficiency is gradually improving in the Kazakh society. The majority of the population is fluent in Russian, however, nothing can replace content in native language," the IWEP expert said.



He noted that often Kazakh speaking students and teachers have difficulties with translation.



"Sometimes one book can change a person's destiny, spark interest in a certain sphere. Translation and publication of a number of books (bestsellers) penned by world-renowned scientists will surely have an impact on the development of intellectual environment in Kazakhstan and increase the nation's competitiveness," Mr. Temirgaliyev added.