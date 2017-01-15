One boy killed, one in critical condition after tragic accident in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One child was killed and another one was severely injured in a road accident in Shymkent on Saturday. The tragic accident occurred at around 6:00 p.m., Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

According to witnesses, a woman with three children was crossing the street when the tragedy happened. She was holding the youngest child in her hands and was followed by her older sons. A motor vehicle appeared out of thin air and crashed into the boys at full speed. One of the boys died at the scene. Another one was hospitalized in critical condition.



The witnesses claim that it took the ambulance an hour and a half to arrive at the scene.