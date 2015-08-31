One child killed, three seriously injured after head-on collision in Mangystau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The accident occurred on August 30 at about 8 pm on a highway near Bayandy village, Mangystau region.

As a result of the head-on collision of Opel Vectra and Chevrolet Cobalt 1 child was killed, 5 people were injured including 3 children, lada.kz reports. One child has died on the spot of the tragedy. Two boys and a 7-year-old girl have been taken to an intensive care unit. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the accident.