    One dead, 30 missing in Azerbaijan oil, gas rig fire - oil company

    16:08, 06 December 2015
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and 30 people went missing in Azerbaijan after an oil and gas rig in the Caspian Sea was engulfed by a fire, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

    Another 32 people were rescued after the fire broke out on the Guneshli platform, according to SOCAR. The platform caught fire on Friday as a gas pipeline was damaged by heavy wind. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has reportedly set up a commission to investigate the incident, to be chaired by Prime Minister Artur Rasizada, Sputniknews.com.

    Azerbaijan Incidents Oil & Gas Accidents News Oil and Gas
