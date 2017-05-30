One dead, four injured in Russian military plane crash

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A military plane crashed Tuesday during a training flight in southern Russia, killing a cadet and injuring four crew members, the Russian Investigative Committee said, according to Xinhua .

An Antonov An-26 freighter crashed from an altitude of 200 meters onto the landing strip of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School in Russia's Saratov Oblast, the committee said in a statement.

Preliminary data showed the incident was possibly caused by the failure of one of the engines and an investigation is underway, the statement said.

The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft produced in the Soviet era.