    One dead, four injured in Russian military plane crash

    20:52, 30 May 2017
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A military plane crashed Tuesday during a training flight in southern Russia, killing a cadet and injuring four crew members, the Russian Investigative Committee said, according to Xinhua .

    An Antonov An-26 freighter crashed from an altitude of 200 meters onto the landing strip of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School in Russia's Saratov Oblast, the committee said in a statement.

    Preliminary data showed the incident was possibly caused by the failure of one of the engines and an investigation is underway, the statement said.

    The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft produced in the Soviet era.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Incidents World News
