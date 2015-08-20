One in 10 kids in Kazakhstan are overweight

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Researchers estimate that 10% of children and teens in Kazakhstan are overweight.

"Obesity is caused by the amount of food eaten and lack of physical activity," head of the fund raising diabetes awareness in Kazakhstan Nataliya Tukalevskaya said at the Thursday meeting of school principals in Almaty city. According to her, being obese at such young age increases a child's risk for some serious childhood health problems, such as diabetes. "Studies carried out countrywide have demonstrated a significant rise in the number of obese children. About one in ten children in Kazakhstan are overweight," Ms Tukalevskaya noted. She also added that a campaign called "Attention: Diabetes!" was launched by the fund to help young Kazakhstanis cope with obesity-associated health problems.