One Kazakh region remains in COVID-19 'red zone’ for 4th consecutive day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region has been in the «red zone» on the State’s coronavirus map for the fourth straight day, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

The remaining regions are put in the «green zone».

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.