One killed, 11 injured in explosion in south Germany

FRANKFURT. KAZINFORM One person was killed and 11 others injured in an explosion in southern German late Sunday evening, according to German media reports.

The explosion took place in the downtown of Ansbach which is near Nuernberg. Close to the scene there is a music festival.

Witnesses said that there are several helicopters over the city.

The cause is still unclear at the moment, and it is unknown whether the explosion was an accident or an attack.

Source: Xinhua