CAIRO. KAZINFORM - A tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured in a hot air balloon crash near Luxor in Egypt on Friday, WAM reports.

The balloon, with tourists from different nationalities and Egyptians onboard, crashed to the west of the city, according to Reuters.



The health ministry identified the dead person as a 36-year-old woman. Of the 12 injured, two were in a serious condition.