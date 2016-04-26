One killed, six injured in bus explosion in Yerevan, according to verified data (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - One person died and six more were wounded in an explosion in a passenger bus in Yerevan, Nikolai Grigoryan, a deputy director of the Armenian emergencies ministry's rescue service, told TASS on Monday citing verified data.

It was reported earlier that three people were killed and seven were injured in the explosion.

He said the explosion was reported at 21:51 local time (20:51 Moscow time). The wounded were taken to the republican medical center Armenia located near the scene of the incident.

"Investigation is underway. So far, there are no theories," he said. However he did not rule out that it was a gas explosion as the bus used diesel fuel. The driver was not hurt and is now questioned by the police.

