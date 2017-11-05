One killed, three injured in bus shooting in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM A shooting incident occurred early Saturday in a popular tourist spot called Santa Monica beach near U.S. western city of Los Angeles, leaving one dead and three others wounded, Xinhua reported.

Santa Monica police said the fatal incident happened about 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning when some occupants of a birthday party bus got into a quarrel with another group from another bus parked behind of them.



"One of the buses had a group of people that got off the bus, got into an altercation of some sort with another group that was on another bus that was directly parked behind it, at which point shots were fired," Saul Rodriguez of Santa Monica police told Local ABC 7 news channel.



Officers determined that the suspects from the second bus fired multiple shots at the first bus, killing one and injured three. The driver of the first bus drove it to a nearby police station with the wounded passengers.



Police said they recovered four weapons at the scene, but no suspect was in custody so far. They were hunting three or four suspects who fled after the shooting.