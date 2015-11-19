One man hurt as ambulance turns turtle in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One man has been injured today when a speeding ambulance capsized in Astana this morning, police said.

According to reports, the road accident occurred at the intersection of Pushkin Street and Abylai Khan Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Astana time. The ambulance had collided with a Hyundai Grand Starex minivan after which the vehicle turned turtle. According to the police, the ambulance was on its way to collect an emergency case. The driver forgot to turn on flashing lights and drove through a red light. The paramedic was slightly injured in the accident. The police are to investigate.