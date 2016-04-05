  • kz
    One more child hit on zebra crossing today - Karaganda region

    21:45, 05 April 2016
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old school girl was injured in a road accident in Temirtau, Karaganda region.

    According to the regional internal affairs department, the accident occurred on Mir Avenue. A 51-year-old driver (male) hit the girl when she was crossing the street on an uncontrolled zebra. The girl was taken to the Makazhanov Hospital in Karaganda city with injuries.

    A pre-trial investigation was launched. The driver was detained and his car was taken to a special parking. The man confessed that he had exceeded speed and knocked down the pedestrian.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Accidents News
