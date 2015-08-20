  • kz
    One more earthquake registered in 621 km from Almaty

    07:30, 20 August 2015
    ASTANA KAZINFORM One more earthquake has been registered in the territory of China, that is in 621 kilometers from Almaty, at 04:04:23 a.m. today, Kazinform has learnt from the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan.

    The magnitude of the earthquake made 11.4, MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.03° north latitude, 84.29° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. The earthquake intensity was I degree based on МSК-64 scale.

