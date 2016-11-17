  • kz
    One more ‘giant' baby born in Mangistau region

    18:40, 17 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more ‘giant' baby has been born in Mangistau region.

    "The 6kg boy whose height is 61cm came into the world on November 14. This is the second ‘giant' baby born in our centre this autumn," Deputy Director of the regional maternity hospital Roza Badanova says.

    As lada.kz reported, the child was born by Cesarean section. "The 32-old-mother mother and her son are feeling well. We name the children weighing 5kg and more as ‘giants', " Badanova adds.

    Recall that a 6,1kg baby girl was born on November 7 in Mangistau region. The girl became the sixth child in her family which resides in Munaily district.

    Mangystau region Society
