NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM One patient fully recovered from coronavirus infection in Almaty region, Kazinforn reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

As a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan reached 61, including 30 in Nur-Sultan, 26 in Almaty, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region and 1 in North Kazakhstan.