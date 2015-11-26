One of potential opponents of Golovkin recorded another KO victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Regular) champion in the light middleweight 32-year-old Cuban Erislandy Lara had his third title defense in the USA, Sports.kz informs.

His opponent was former welterweight world champion 39-year-old Jan Zaveck from Slovenia. Lara overwhelmed Zaveck early in the fight. Thus, after a series of heavy punches from Lara in the third round Zaveck turned with his back to Lara and referee stopped the fight.

Later, Zaveck told that Lara landed one of the punches in the neck area and it affected him so much he could not continue boxing.

As earlier reported, Lara multiple times stated that he would move up the weight class to fight Gennady Golovkin if Alvarez does not agree to a rematch.