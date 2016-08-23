  • kz
    One of terrorists detained in Almaty region is Kyrgyz national

    17:13, 23 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the terrorists who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan territory turned out to be a national of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA says.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informs that based on the special operational-search activities conducted by the employees of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee Department for Almaty region, a national of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime stipulated in paragraph 1, Article 257 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (creation of a terrorist group and participation in its activity). The detainee, born 15 February 1976, is a native of Uzgen village, Uzgen district of Osh region," an official statement of the Ministry reads.

    Recall that on 18 August, the employees of the National Security Committee conducted a special raid and detained 4 members of a radical group which had planned to commit a number of terrorist attacks in the Kazakh territory.

    Security News Top Story
