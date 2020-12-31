One of the Amman streets named after Abai

AMMA. KAZINFORM One of the streets in Amman named after Abai was solemnly opened on December 30.

The Kazakh Embassy in Jordan held a series of cultural events honoring the 175 th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai. An opening ceremony of the Abai Street concluded the festive events.

Addressing those present Kazakh Ambassador Aidarbek Tumatov noted that naming one of the central streets in the capital city of Jordan once again proves friendly relations between the two nations, and high level of cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Amman.

In May 2010 one of the central streets in Amman was named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 18 a solemn opening of Astana Street took place there.

Notably, there are Amman and King Hussein bin Talal Streets in Nur-Sultan.