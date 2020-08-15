PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM One of the provisional hospitals closed down in Petropavlovsk rolled out at the dormitory of the local university.

It was opened in July due to a surge in pneumonia cases in the region. 452 patients recovered from coronavirus infection there.

As of August 14, the region reported 3,699 coronavirus cases. 28 new cases were detected for the past 24 hours. 2,549 coronavirus-positive patients or 70% recovered. The region reported decrease in infection cases.