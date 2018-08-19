One of the tallest buildings of Astana put up for sale by tender

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 45-storeyed office building Izumrudny Quarter (Block B) is listed at gosreestr.kz electronic trading floor, Kazinform reports.

KazMunayGas Service LLP put the building up for sale by tender. Its opening price is KZT 24 bln 83 mln 228 thousand. The adjacent land property, an accessory structure and movable property will be also sold along with the building stretching over 100,923,7 sq m.



The start of trading is set for September 4.



The skyscraper is located on Kunayev Str, 8.