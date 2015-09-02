One of top priorities of Kazakhstan&#39;s foreign policy is strengthening of good neighborly relations with China, President Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his speech at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee stressed that one of the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy is strengthening of good neighborly and friendly relations with China.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that within the last years Kazakhstan and China have solved many issues, for example, the issue of the border with the length of 1700 kilometers. "Joint initiatives at the global level, economic cooperation, mutual understanding and friendship, conjoint actions against the "three evils" have made our countries closer. One of the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy is strengthening of good neighborly relations with China," President said. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the two states will make joint efforts to give Asia and the world new opportunities and space for cooperation, especially within the framework of the Economic Belt of the Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century. It bears to remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.