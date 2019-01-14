One person killed, six remain under rubble following gas blast in Russia's south

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM One person was killed and six may be trapped under rubble in the wake of the Rostov Region residential building gas blast, the Russian Emergencies Ministry press service informed TASS.

"Seven people have been rescued, six may be trapped under rubble, one person was killed, he was found on the ninth floor," the source said.

The source added that 14 people were living in the four apartments damaged in the blast, including three children. Seven of them were rescued, one was killed.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a gas blast took place on the ninth floor of a residential building in the city of Shakhty, Rostov Region. Four apartments have been damaged as a result of the blast, on the ninth and eighth floors. There are 72 apartments in the building in total.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway, with nearly 120 rescuers and 35 equipment units deployed at the site.