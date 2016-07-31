One police attacker in Yerevan injured, two - capitulate

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - One member of the armed group, which had seized a police station in Armenia's capital city Yerevan, was wounded and two capitulated, spokesman of the Armenian Interior Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

Two members of the armed group escaped the police station and capitulated to the authorities.

The police have published a video, where one of the men said they got to the armed group by chance and knew nothing about plans of the plotters. "We were at a birthday party of our friend as late at night we were invited to a rally, and in reality we found ourselves involved in this story." The man said he realized the situation as the truck barged the police station gates.

He also said about three more people still remaining at the police station, who also had been involved in the group against their will.

Attack on police regiment and attackers' demands

On July 17, according to the local police, about 30 radical opposition supporters riding a Kraz truck rammed into the gates of the Armenian patrol and inspection police regiment in and burst into the regiment's territory. As a result of the shootout, the injured were reported on both sides.

The armed persons took hostage both the patrol and inspection police personnel and police officials who had arrived at the scene for negotiations. The insurgents were demanding that the authorities released Sefilyan who was arrested in June on suspicion of organizing an armed group that had been preparing a seizure of the Yerevan TV Center and other important facilities. For several days, the opposition continues rallies near the seized police station warning the authorities against use of force to liberate hostages and arrest the armed group.

Kazinform refers to TASS