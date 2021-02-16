One region still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 16, 2021, Pavlodar region still remains the only area in Kazakhstan to be in the «red zone» on the State’s coronavirus map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

The remaining regions remain in the «green zone».

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.