One-stop principle introduced in EEU customs procedures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A one-stop principle will allow to increase the quality and time of rendered services, deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Meruert Kazbekova informed at the CCS press conference.

"The President of Kazakhstan recently drew attention to the problems of the customs procedures, tariff policy, nontariff barriers within the third reform called "Industrialization and economic growth" based on diversification. In this regard, he ordered to simplify the tariff policy within the EEU. The issues of taxation and customs procedures, introduction of a one-stop principle, integration of customs and taxation systems others have to be optimized," M. Kazbekova said.

According to her, a one-stop principle has been introduced within the customs procedures of the EEU. Presently, the EEU member states conduct common external and customs policy.

"The one-stop principle will allow to increase the quality and time of rendered services and a level of risk management and reduce the cases of violations of the international economic activity within the EEU. Besides, it will help to reduce the budget of states for rendering public services and help to improve their effectiveness," she added.